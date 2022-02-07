Aggressive demands for public access from a hill walking group to allow unfettered access to farmers’ lands will alienate farmers, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has said.

INHFA vice-president Pheilim Molloy said that demands outlined by Keep Ireland Open (KIO) for legislation to provide open access to private lands are unacceptable and an infringement on property rights.

He said this proposal has infuriated farmers, many of whom were amenable to hill walking, provided their property rights were respected and walkers conduct their activities in a responsible manner.

'Change in attitude'

In referencing the recent statement from KIO which called for a total attitude change to ensure access for the entire population, the INHFA vice-president stated: “We do need to see a change in attitude, but this must come from bodies like KIO and those that believe they have a divine right to access any land.”

“While KIO sees this only from the point of them being able to enjoy a leisure activity, for farmers this is their workplace and livelihood and as citizens of the State, they have every right to expect their livelihoods to be protected,” stressed Molloy.

These are major issues for farmers that continue to be ignored

He said the INHFA has outlined legitimate farmer concerns with regard to dogs, the damaging of property, the blocking of gateways and where liability lies in the event of an accident.

"These are major issues for farmers that continue to be ignored, much to the frustration of farmers," he said.

Molloy said that the demands made by KIO will undermine the goodwill currently provided by farmers towards those who want to access their property, adding how “it is now vital that those who want to maintain access to our hills distance themselves from KIO and their divisive statements”.

Network of paths

KIO Connacht secretary Michael Murphy told the Irish Farmers Journal that he is concerned that there is a beautiful network of paths and upland trails going unused.

"There are many places of natural beauty around the countryside that are potentially a source of mutual benefit for landowners and people," he said.

Murphy added that it's "very regrettable" that Ireland doesn't have an access law similar to that in Britain.

"If we look at Britain and see how the local communities thrive because they embrace a shared heritage.

"We urge and plead with landowners to look at legislation elsewhere.

"I've walked everywhere in Europe and never been turned back by threatening notices," said Murphy.

Murphy said that farm organisations have a lamentable attitude towards allowing access for walking in the countryside, adding that he felt "they should change it".

"People should be encouraged to get out and enjoy the countryside, and there should be no one standing in the way of modern legislation similar to that in Britain," he concluded.