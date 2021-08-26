The sale is set for Monday evening, which is a bank holiday in the UK. \ MacGregor Photography

The Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club is holding its annual female sale at Hilltown Mart, Rathfriland Road, Hilltown, Newry, on Monday 30 August at 7pm.

A total of 38 entries have been received from a strong cohort of vendors and from some of the most successful pedigree herds in Northern Ireland.

These include Shanhill, Hollowdene, Derriaghy, Mcparlands, Ashmara, Larkhill, Bridgeview, Newhillfarm, Keenaught, Millwood, Aghaadolgan, Blackwater and Garvary.

Many of these herds have high health accredited status and the females will be veterinary inspected on the afternoon of the sale and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association.

Easy-calving genetics

Very much a theme at sales so far this year has been the focus by purchasers on easy-calving genetics, one of the foremost economic traits, and one that the Limousin breed has built its reputation upon.

This sale will be a good opportunity for commercial producers, existing Limousin breeders and new Limousin breeders to acquire quality females which deliver a competitive edge when it comes to profitability.

Catalogue for this year’s sale can be found on the British Limousin Cattle Society website.