Toyota has refashioned the popular Hilux to make it more desirable while still retaining its bullet-proof reputation. The new GR Sport version in the upgraded Hilux attempts to meet the styling challenge of Ford’s market-leading Ranger.

The numbers speak for themselves – Ford’s lead in the pickup market is emphatic. Toyota knows it has to offer more in terms of styling and desirability, hence the fresh face and improved specification in the Hilux GR the Irish Farmers Journal recently drove.

The new dash layout for the Toyota Hilux GR is modern, easy to use and comes with enhanced features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The GR version is at the top of the Hilux range in terms of specification and is powered by a 2.8 litre turbo-diesel engine coupled to a smooth automatic gearbox. This is the power and comfort combination that the market is looking for and where Ford’s Ranger leads the way in terms of market share by a distance.

The Toyota Hilux GR is powered by an impressive 2.8 litre turbo-diesel engine that’s clean, economical, smooth, and quiet.

While Ford may have topped the new 4x4 pickup market in 2022, the Hilux was the top used imported pickup, making it the second most popular imported used light commercial vehicle in Ireland that year. So, the Hilux tribe is still very strong.

Toyota’s new GR model aims to offer the type of styling and comfort that Ford offers in the Ranger. That’s why I’ve compared the Hilux GR against the Ranger Wildtrak rather than the Raptor model.

This new Hilux has fresh styling and in the white body colour against the contrasting black wheel arches and three-dimensional grille, there’s a feeling of strength and an almost traditional work ethic. The basics remain intact. They are dominated by the strong towing ability at 3.5t with a braked trailer.

The load area for the Toyota Hilux is not the largest available, while the strength in the build is clearly noticeable.

Power

That power is provided by a 204bhp engine rating coupled with 500Nm of torque. The test Hilux was not fitted with a towbar, so a trailer test was not possible. Given its high engine torque, towing should come easy.

The Hilux power is very well matched to the automatic gearbox, giving smooth acceleration and it is fast, clocking 10.7 seconds to reach 0-100km/hr. The Ranger delivers equal performance, so there is no challenge there.

There is little to separate them in terms of fuel economy either. The Hilux delivers a real-world economy figure of 9.4l/100km or 10.6km/litre, almost a match for the Ford. I found that my test drive over 720km returned an only slightly poorer level of fuel economy, and I was impressed.

The Hilux GR test model came fitted with Bridgestone Dueller 17in tyres on new design machined alloy wheels under strongly protected wheel arches coupled to a sportier suspension.

The interior is also very well presented, with changes to the dash layout and the addition of simple and useful features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone integration. That enhances the driving experience and it’s also another practical feature that’s presented in a more stylish and integrated way around a new 8in tablet-style touchscreen. The GR package includes an impressive equipment list, with smart entry and push-button start, satellite navigation, automatic air conditioning, and front and rear parking sensors.

The Hilux reputation for strength is not lost in the GR model. Lift the tailgate and you’ll feel the weight in the load area, which is marginally smaller while deeper than that of the Ranger.

There are useful safety features for the latest-generation Hilux models including trailer sway control which automatically detects excessive movement of the trailer and selectively applies brake pressure for individual wheels and reduces engine torque to bring the trailer back under control. This ensures trailing loads are kept in line, providing a safer driving experience.

The new downhill assist control system automatically applies braking to individual wheels to maintain control and give a safe rate of descent without any driver intervention. This makes tricky and loose surface descents safe and easy. Unfortunately, there is an aged Euro NCAP safety rating on the Hilux, so it’s time for an upgrade here to match the Ranger.

So, in a market where both the Hilux and the Ranger have very similar performance features, up to now, in my view, what has separated them has been styling. This new Hilux goes a long way towards meeting that style challenge.

Maybe it’s that the Hilux is slightly overshadowed by the success of Toyota’s Land Cruiser which in 2022 was the second best-selling light commercial vehicle on the Irish market. And combined, Toyota’s lead in the light commercial 4x4 market is substantial, while this new generation Hilux has to play catchup with Ford’s Ranger. This new Hilux has the image credibility that it needs to give the Ranger a solid challenge, even if the price level is slightly higher.

Resale values

Hilux resale values are holding strong, but ownership costs remain significant based on fuel economy and depreciation costs as entry prices for the new model increase. My estimate is that ownership costs are now at €0.53/km.

Entry prices for the GR start at €59,610, (up by almost €3,000 in recent months), and that’s slightly higher than Ford’s Ranger Wildtrak. That’s also a significant price jump over the lower specification SR5 versions, while a smaller price lift over the Invincible version that I’ve driven in the past.

Compared with the Invincible, the GR has more styling, but I’m surprised that Toyota is charging more than €1,000 extra for the towbar feature.

The three-year ownership costs are based on driving 20,000km per year and with the rated fuel consumption figure of 10.6km per litre. This equates to a consumption of 5,660 litres over three years. SSo, the ownership cost is €0.53 per kilometre driven, mainly driven by depreciation costs as the new Hilux prices increase.