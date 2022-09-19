Those interested in the roles can reach out to the ACA head office for more information.

The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) has announced that its members are creating 80 new advisory roles and 50 new administrative positions over the next year.

Recruitment is already under way for the 150 new roles being created.

ACA members are expecting to fill the roles in the coming weeks on long-term contracts, many of which will be available to graduates.

Those interested in the roles can reach out to the ACA head office for more information.

The ACA firmly believes that the adoption of climate change measures on farms will not occur without agricultural graduates bringing their expertise, and passion for change, to farms across Ireland.

New technologies

Graduates will also have the opportunity to encourage the adoption of new technologies in Irish farms, which encourage action on climate change issues.

Speaking at the launch of this recruitment drive, ACA president Noel Feeney said: “ACA members are delighted to be able to expand at what is a very critical time for farmers and our industry.

"The creation of these roles means more farmers will be able to prepare for the significant changes coming down the track, especially in regard to Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

"We are proud that the roles will be spread across the country and give a boost to regional communities throughout Ireland."

Crucial knowledge

Commenting on the announcement, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “I welcome today’s jobs announcement by ACA members who are moving to equip farm families and the sector with crucial knowledge transfer as a result of the new CAP.

"This farmer-friendly and well-funded CAP worth almost €10bn underlines the commitment of this government to farmers, and to the wider rural economy.

As part of that funding, Minister McConalogue said ACA will give a jobs boost to rural areas as new farm advisers are hired to help farmers be part of new sustainable schemes.

"ACA members will play a huge role in delivering some of our most ambitions farmer schemes in the time ahead," he concluded.

Members of the ACA will be key influencers of behavioural changes of farmers in assisting them in meeting the objectives of agricultural policies including those in the new CAP.

The ACA said that this significant jobs announcement is based around all the important new policies that affect agriculture including the new CAP, as its members get ready to help Irish farmers adapt to policy ambitions and targets.