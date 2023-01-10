HiSpec are now offering its own range of dribble bars which are available in 7.5m, 9m and 10.5m working widths.

HiSpec has developed its own range of chassis-mounted dribble bars in a bid to offer a complete in-house solution for tankers and low-emission applicators.

The dribble bars are available in 7.5m, 9m and 10.5m working widths. For the first time, HiSpec is now also using its own newly developed macerator.

The 7.5m dribble bar is supported on the chassis box irons, with a stabilising bracket fitted on the rear dish of the tanker, meaning no weight is placed on the rear manhole. The dribble bar is galvanised and weighs in at 500kg. The arms feature break-back protection, allowing them to fold back through 75° in the event of collision. A junction box is provided on the rear of the dribble bar to allow splash-plating, filling and stone collection.

Splash-plating is possible by changing tractor spool, meaning no slurry hoses need to be altered or relocated. The junction box also acts as a stone trap where stones can be removed underneath. HiSpec also offers a 7.5m retrofit rear door-mounted dribble bar option.

Macerator

HiSpec has also just unveiled its own macerator. Circular in shape, it features three double-sided blades each side.

These blades are internally tensioned via springs and are self-sharpening against the cutting screen. The macerator can be run in either direction to wear the blades evenly.

The firm says the smaller surface area of the blade prolongs blade life. HiSpec uses the same macerator for its 7.5m and 9m units.

The slurry inlet is fitted to the top of the macerator to allow all slurry to pass down through the macerator. HiSpec claims that stones and grit will fall through the macerator to rest in the sock below.

The rotor is driven via a hydraulic motor mounted on the left-hand side, while the right-hand side provides access for blade replacement.

A quick-access inspection hatch is provided on the back of the macerator.

The macerators are manufactured in the factory in Carlow, and are being fitted to all of HiSpec’s trailing shoes and dribble bars as standard.