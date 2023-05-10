The HiSpec Xcel 1250 spreader is well proven since its launch in 2006.

Based near the village of Balindaggen, Co Wexford, the Leech family own and run Ballyhamilton Farms. The farm is solely a tillage enterprise, comprising a mix of spring and winter cereals.

Healthy soils have been one of the Leech’s core farming philosophies.

This has involved returning and building organic matter to the soil in order to establish a healthy, high yielding crop. Applying organic matter in the form of poultry litter or mushroom compost is something that’s been done on the farm for over ten years.

The material is stored indoors and heats of is own accord and composts, killing any bacteria or diseases and applied on stubbles destined for winter crops. Immediately after application, the land receives a run of a disc harrow for incorporation purposes, and to ensure as many nutrients as possible are retained.

Unique to the Xcel is its single rear horizontal rotor with 22 flails fixed on 16mm marine grade chain to shred material.

Background

Last year, the Leech family invested in a HiSpec Xcel 1250 rear discharge spreader. Up until doing so, a local contractor spread the farm’s compost annually. Over the years, a mix of Bunning and Richard Western vertical rotor machines had been used.

George explained, “An accurate spread pattern at bout widths of 21-24m was always a challenge previously, given the density of poultry manure and mushroom compost compared to farmyard manure.”

The single piece floor slats feed the chain and flail rotor before material is deflected onto the 1.1m spreading discs.

Why HiSpec?

Having made the decision to purchase their own spreader, George and his brother, Harry, did some research and explored the market for machines suited to spreading compost.

Bergmann and HiSpec were two brands that stood out., the HiSpec horizontal chained rotor and beater system in particular, benefitted by the fact it was built locally in Co Carlow, George said.

“The Xcel appeared to be designed especially to handle materials like compost. It was more compact and competitively priced than a Bergmann. We’d known that the Xcel concept had been proven, having been around a good number of years.

"Other Xcel operators applying similar material we spoke to had plenty of praise for the machine.” George noted.

“We went with HiSpec and specified the machine with weigh cells, the Topcon Isobus control terminal, 650/75R32 tyres, 600mm greedy boards, air brakes and a right hand border kit.”

With spreading typically taking place at a busy time of year, the family employ local man Tom Heffernan to operate the spreader which he does with his own Massey Ferguson 7620. Tom is also contracted to chase square bales during harvest.

The Leech's opted for the right hand border kit which limits spreading on the right hand side to 2m once engaged.

Xcel

HiSpec first launched the Xcel rear-discharge spreader in 2006. The chained horizontal rotor concept stemmed from listening to the needs of a local contractor, requiring a machine to handle a wide variety of manures including compost, sludge, poultry litter and FYM etc.

Now 17 years into production, the patented design and workings have gone relatively unchanged, aside from a few minor updates and tweaks bringing the spreader up to date mainly in terms of tech.

The 1250 12.5t remains the only model offered. However, HiSpec explained to the Irish Farmers Journal that a larger tandem axle model is expected to launch in the near future.

As standard each 1.1m spreading disc is fitted with two Hardox vanes, while an additional two are optional.

Chain and flail rotor

From a side profile, the Xcel could be mistaken for a ‘typical’ rear–discharge spreader. But from a rear profile, it differs from most other contenders on the market.

Under the rear galvanised Hardox canopy is the patented single horizontal chain and flail rotor (not too dissimilar to that found in the manufacturer’s side slinger range) replacing the more common twin vertical rotor setup.

The single slated floor conveys material towards the rear rotor, met first and restricted accordingly by the double acting hydraulic slurry door. It is then received and shredded by 22 clockwise turning Hardox flails, each fixed on a 16mm marine grade chain.

These chains are configured in a spiral configuration to ease the load on start-up. The position of the slurry door is shown on the self-cleaning laser cut scale at the front of the spreader.

The spreader is operated at a PTO speed of 1,000rpm. Power flows in a straight line through a T gearbox and into a right angle gearbox to the spreading discs (520rpm) and via two chains to the rotor (230rpm).

The Xcel features hydraulic drawbar suspension with integrated load cells.

Discs

Once material is shredded it’s then deflected downwards by the galvanised Hardox canopy. It then encounters two 1.1m outwards turning discs where it is further pulverised and evenly distributed to working widths of up to 24m.

The hood remains in place by means of its own weight (lifts for maintenance), while the lower hood section is spring loaded to fine tune spreading and allow passage of foreign objects.

Each disc is fitted with two Hardox vanes as standard, while four is optional for more compostable materials. Four being what’s fitted on the Leech family’s spreader.

According to George, the discs make for a low ‘flat’ spread pattern, similar to that achieved by a fertiliser spreader. The benefits of which he notes are a reduction in odour and reduced ammonia losses as material makes contact with the surface quicker than a standard vertical rotor machine.

The Leech's opted for the rear right hand border kit and 650/75 R32 tyres.

Other features

The Xcel features a monocoque design, meaning the chassis is integrated into the body. It weighs in at just under 7,000kg empty (standard spec). However, the body has been designed so that it widens at the rear to prevent material ‘bridging’.

The buttressed body walls are constructed using 4mm steel plate, while 5mm plate is what’s used in the floor, with reinforcing underneath. According to HiSpec, the body is further braced at the top by a folded plate.

Strength was one major feature pointed out by George, noting that it appears to have been achieved without adding unnecessary weight.

Interestingly, given that the spreader is fitted with one short horizontal rotor as opposed to two tall vertical rotors, weight is reduced as a result, and so leaves the spreader much better balanced according to George.

In its standard form, the 1250 model has carrying capacity of 12.5t or a cubic capacity of 11m3 at water level (14m3 heaped). George and co decided to opt for the 600mm bolt on ‘greedy board’ option taking the spreader’s capacity to 16m3 (water level).

The spreader features multiple forms of overload protection according to HiSpec. These include the rotor chains, which naturally deflect foreign objects, the gravity positioned hood, sprung lower hood flap, and shear bolt protected vanes and PTO shafts.

While HiSpec offers a full or half headland kit, George and family opted for the half kit meaning border spreading is only possible on the right hand side of the machine.

This hydraulically engaged feature sees a galvanised Hardox canopy lower down on the right hand rear disc and limits the right hand spread width to just two meters. Spreading in fields near dwellings or watercourses, this proves an essential feature, according to George.

Leech's spreader is controlled via the 7in Topcon XD Isobus terminal.

Weigh cells and controls

The Leech family opted for weigh cells on their Xcel. In total, four cells work together via a Topcon controller to establish the live laden weight. Two of these cells are load sensing pins integrated into the hydraulic drawbar suspension and two rear cells, which are positioned on the commercial axle.

When opting for weigh cells, the following control options are available. Firstly, a simplistic Digistar GT400 display (similar to that found on a diet feeder) to provide the liveweight or secondly an RDS Apollo regulation system with load sensing.

For tractors without electric spools and opting for the more basic Digitsar system to display liveweight, an in-cab floor control dial can be optioned to vary floor speed.

On the other hand, the RDS Apollo regulation system with load sensing can be supplied with a separate monitor or plugged directly into the tractor’s Isobus.

This provides information in relation to forward speed, disc speed, area, tonnage spread, liveweight etc. The operator simply inputs the target application rate, i.e 5t/ha, which automatically moves the floor in accordance to forward speed.

The Leech family opted to purchase the spreader with a 7in Topcon XD Isobus-ready terminal. “When a particular rate in inputted, it’s great comfort knowing that’s exactly what’s being applied. The logging of information such as the total tonnage spread is great information to have too,” George explained.

Verdict

With one season under their belt, the family are well pleased with their Xcel spreader. “Without doubt, the horizontal chained rotor is the main party piece. The evenness of spread pattern is like nothing we’ve seen before when it comes to a rear discharge spreader, regardless of the working width.

The absence of two heavy rotors hanging off the back leave it exceptionally well balanced and easy to run. Design and build quality in our opinion is as good as or better than what there is to be had out there. All the necessary parts are galvanised and/or Hardox where needed.

The drive line is simple and straightforward. All grease points are centrally banked, which leaves maintenance that bit easier. The run screen on the Topcon terminal is cleanly laid out and displays all the necessary information.

The only minor teething issue was that the brakes were not quite as sharp as we would have liked. In fairness to HiSpec they called out and made some adjustments which solved the issue.

Model: Xcel 1250.

Unladen weight: 7,000kg.

Max capacity: 14m3 (16m3 with greedy boards)

Max spreading width: up to 24m/

Min hp requirement: 150hp.