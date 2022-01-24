The results of recent elections for the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) have been declared as historic.

The VCI has appointed Vivienne Duggan as president and Rachel Brown as deputy president.

Furthermore, this is the first time that a female president and deputy president have been elected to office simultaneously.

Vivienne Duggan

Vivienne Duggan works as an associate professor in equine clinical studies at the School of Veterinary Medicine in University College Dublin.

She has a PhD in veterinary biomedical sciences from Oklahoma State University and has spent time working across a number of mixed veterinary practices including equine, general and speciality practice in Ireland and abroad.

Speaking about her appointment as president of the veterinary council, Vivienne Duggan said: “It is an immense honour to have been elected as president of the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

"I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the council, along with the registrar and executive team, in the interest of the public and of animal health and welfare.”

Rachel Brown

Rachel Brown is a veterinary practitioner, working at Moy Veterinary Clinic, a mixed practice serving companion animal and farm animals in Ballina, Co Mayo.

The newly elected VCI deputy president said that it was a privilege to be serving in this new role and it was extremely gratifying to have been elected by her colleagues on the council.

"The work of the veterinary council is essential to ensuring a well-regulated veterinary sector in Ireland and protecting the interests of the public,” she said.

VCI CEO and registrar Niamh Muldoon said: “I warmly congratulate our new president and deputy president on their incoming term of office and look forward to working with them both to advance the work of the veterinary council on matters of animal health and welfare and public health.

"This is an historic election, as it is the first time that the veterinary council benefits from a female president and deputy president in office simultaneously.”

Muldoon added: "I would also like to recognise and sincerely thank our outgoing president and deputy president Joe Moffitt and Dr Ailís Ní Riain for their unwavering levels of commitment and dedication in the performance of their roles over the preceding two years.”

The incoming president and deputy president were appointed following an uncontested election by members of the veterinary council at the most recent meeting on 19 January 2022.