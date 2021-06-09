Halal Prime Meat, trading as Irish Farm Foods in Navan, Co Meath, is on the hunt for meat processing operatives.

The ad leaves you in no uncertain terms as to what the job requires and reading down through the text, the song Hit the Diff came into my head for some reason.

The ad states that the job will require the applicant to “perform a physical role including lifting, pulling, pushing, standing” – not to be confused with the Hit the Diff lyric: “Mowing, lifting, sowing, baling.” Conversational English/Arabic is required and the successful applicant must be punctual, flexible and have heaps of enthusiasm.

The annual salary is €23,000 based on a 39-hour week. I’m blowing the dust off the CV as we speak. Who knows, there could be a song in it!