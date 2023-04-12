Spring lamb quotes are holding on 650p/kg but deals are running 10p/kg above this level.

Hogget prices have strengthened with some plants raising base quotes by 5p/kg to 585p/kg.

However, deals are being done at 595p/kg, with isolated reports of 600p/kg paid to farmers offloading large numbers on a weekly arrangement.

Prices have also increased by 10c/kg at abattoirs in the Republic of Ireland with hoggets now regularly making €7/kg and reports of carcase weight limits, in some cases, being increased to 23kg.

Marts are extremely competitive this week as buying agents look to maximise numbers before the end of the Ramadan festival next weekend.

After several weeks of lagging behind on price, the hogget trade in Britain has overtaken NI with factory prices in the region of 605p to 610p/kg.

NI factory quotes for spring lambs remain on 650p/kg with deals being made around 5p/kg to 10p/kg above this level to keep up with marts.

Good-quality lambs

Prices for good-quality lambs in the marts are regularly making £140 with agents working for Irish plants pushing the trade on.

Prices at Irish plants have increased to €8/kg, which converts to a sterling equivalent of 667p/kg.

Prices back at British Wool auction

British Wool has reported reduced buying demand at its most recent auction on 4 April. Prices were back 2.5% with a 75.6% clearance, with wool from hill breeds only achieving 46%.

Read more

Sheep price update: factories keen to resume processing