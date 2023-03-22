Purchasing for the Ramadan festival is in peak flow this week with factories increasing quotes by 20c/kg to entice higher numbers forward.

Peak buying for the Islamic religious festival of Ramadan, which started on 22 March, has added another 20c/kg to hogget prices.

The general run of hogget prices ranges from €6.50/kg to €6.75/kg, depending on seller negotiating power, with factories keen to maximise throughput.

Reports show prices at the top of the market are exceeding this level, with sellers handling large numbers in a strong selling position.

The festival of Ramadan finishes on 20 April but with Easter Sunday falling on 9 April, it is likely to keep a strong floor under demand.