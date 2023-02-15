Hogget prcies have recovered with quotes up 10p/kg.

Hogget prices have hardened this week, with factory quotes rising 10p/kg to 520p/kg, although 5p/kg to 10p/kg more is widely available.

Attempts to cut quotes to 510p/kg last week gained little traction as a growing number of farmers refused to sell at lower prices.

Marts also have seen prices edging upwards by £2 to £4/head over the past seven days, with meal-fed hoggets frequently making £116 to £120/head.

Deals

Reports indicate that 525p/kg to 530p/kg is buying the bulk of slaughter-fit hoggets, although specialist finishers handling big numbers are negotiating above this level.

In the Republic of Ireland, hoggets are generally moving at €6.30/kg, which converts to a sterling price around 530p/kg, in line with local factories.

Beef

Cattle quotes remain firm at 460p/kg for U-3 animals, with deals generally ranging from 475p/kg to 480p/kg depending on numbers. Cull cows are making 400p/kg and upwards for suckler types.

