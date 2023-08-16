Hoggets sell up to £192 at Aghanloo

The second sheep sale of the season at Aghanloo, Co Derry on Tuesday saw a top price of £192/head paid for a pen of Suffolk Cheviot hoggets.

There was a relatively small entry of around 400 sheep on show. Across the breeding hoggets sold, pens averaged £158.

Other top prices included £168 for a pen of Suffolk cross hoggets, £166 for a pen of strong Mules, and the top Greyface hoggets sold for £164.

There were three pens of ewe lambs on show, although all lots went unsold.

Two pens were Suffolk cross lambs which were both bid to £100, and a pen of Texel crosses were passed at £95.

Ballymena

Prices for breeding stock moved upwards at the annual sale of Mule and Greyface hoggets in Ballymena Livestock Mart last Saturday.

Across the 2,517 hoggets sold, the average price came to £175, up £11 on the same sale last year.

In the pre-sale show, the first placed pen of Mules was exhibited by Patrick Donnelly, Rathkenny. His show winners went on to top the sale when they sold for £275.

In the far sale ring, over 600 Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs averaged £148, which is similar to the 2022 sale. The top price was £280 for a single show lamb exhibited by Robert Workman, Kilwaughter.