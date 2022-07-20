Hollybrook Holsteins peak at 3,300gns

A dispersal sale of Holstein cows and replacement heifers from the Hollybrook herd sold to a top price of 3,300gns at Kilrea Mart on Tuesday.

Topping the sale was an August 2019 born cow due to calve down in October with a heifer, and with 13 generations of VG and EX in her back pedigree.

A total of 17 cows in-milk were sold with other standout lots seeing a March 2019 born animal, again set to calve in October with a heifer calf, selling for 2,600gns.

Two cows sold for 2,500gns with a further five animals selling above the 2,000gns mark. Heifers topped out at 1,500gns for an October 2021 born calf sired by Dynamite PP. Other heifer calves made from 480gns to 920gns.

