Pedigree Holsteins were in high demand at the annual summer sizzler elite genetics sale. \ Houston Green

The summer sizzler sale of elite dairy genetics lived up to its name with pedigree heifers selling to a top price of 18,500gns for DAMM Tatoo Sallie at the Taaffe sale in Ballymena.

Bred by George and David Simpson, Lisburn, the sale-topping animal is September 2019 born, in milk, and was awarded champion heifer at the 2022 Balmoral Show. Sired by Duckett Crush Tatoo and out of the home bred DAMM Goldsun Sallie, the heifer was purchased by Cyril and Martin Millar, Coleraine.

Other leading prices saw 8,600gns paid for Lislea Hancock Cleo, a six-month-old heifer calf from Lislea Holsteins, Armagh. The same herd sold a choice of heifer calves due to be born this September to Tequila Red for 7,500gns.

The sale, now in its second year, saw high levels of demand across 68 lots forwarded.

Four animals sold above 7,000gns with a further 11 lots selling above 5,000gns.

Read more

Factories slash €150/head off beef prices