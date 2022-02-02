Having gone through our soil analyses, I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we have no option but to go ahead and order compound fertiliser for the tillage crops and the ground intended for silage. There is no point in blaming anyone for the prices this year.

As I mentioned, I have already bought about half our nitrogen requirements at €670/t compared with around €200/t last year. Most of the tillage ground has a reasonable level of phosphate, but K levels are too low. With grain future prices holding up and all the establishment costs incurred, it doesn’t make sense to leave the crops short of essential nutrients.