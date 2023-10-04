The persistent rain has forced us to bring the most forward cattle into the sheds. During the few dry days before the rain, we got the rest of the slurry out on the tillage ground, although we will continue to ration out the aftergrass on a daily basis to the rest of the stores.

Following the recent heavy rain, most unusual for late September/early October, drains are actually flowing. I hate subjecting land to traffic in such conditions, but we have little option but to begin some autumn tillage work. We will use as few passes as possible with wide tyres, to minimise pressure on the delicate soil.

Oil rapeseed

But the oilseed rape is a month planted at this stage, and progress in my view is slow. While emergence seems okay, the growth of the plants themselves is less than I expected.

We direct-drilled the crop as we have done the last few years into stubble cultivated ground, which – with crumbler bars – left what I thought to be a good tilth. We then rolled as usual.

I am wondering if the chopped winter barley straw acted to slow down the release of nitrogen, and would we have been better off ploughing?

There is very little we can do at this stage except monitor progress. Another crop that we are monitoring is the beans crop.

They are still quite soft, though they are at last a uniform brown colour. Whether they are soft from moisture from the rain or immaturity, I am not sure.

General reports from the beans harvested in the area are between two-and-a-half and two-and-three-quarter tonnes, which would be acceptable, and they have stood up to the wind and rain well.

However, as somebody mentioned to me, if we had put Roundup out, we could have had the stems collapsing in the broken weather.

At this stage, the aim is to get the winter barley sown and then harvest the beans immediately before going in with seed wheat, with gluten free oats the last cereal on the autumn timetable.