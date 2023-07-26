The reality was I was delighted to get the winter barley finished and gone.

Never until this year did I chop winter barley straw with the combine.

Normally it’s the safest and most valuable straw if saved in good conditions. We didn’t have them this year, at least not yet.

The prime thoroughbred horse industry certainly was not going to be a customer for a field of straw that was going to need turning, rowing and drying before baling, so we left about two thirds of the straw for our regular farmer customers and chopped the rest.

But the reality was I was delighted to get the winter barley finished and gone. Our normal transport man was as reliable as ever but he had no wish to take a chance by backing into the field to be filled by the combine so we trailered it to the yard which we had cleaned well and the new concrete we had laid for last year’s harvest really came into its own.

It didn’t take long to fill each artic with the tractor and grain bucket which has extra height to easily reach over the sides of the trailers.

Satisfying

At the end of the day while we don’t have the final figures yet, the crop won’t be far off 3.5 tonnes which, given that it was quite badly broken down after the wind and rain I was satisfied with.

The combine got well under the laid crop, but with the land not rolled and the ability to spot potential stone problems badly affected by crop conditions, I was relieved when the last tank was emptied.

Oilseed rape

Next on the list is the oilseed rape. It is three weeks desiccated this week and already there are oilseed rape crops cut in the area.

Again we will be conscious (to put it at its mildest) of every weather forecast. While it is still comparatively early, there is no doubt that the warm dry spell in June has brought crops on.

Weather is now definitely delaying our second cut silage. Normally at this time of the year we could take a good wilt for granted, but first we need reasonable ground conditions to carry heavy, fully-loaded trailers of grass. Grass growth has been good and we have taken delivery of our first full lorry load of cattle.

They have been turned out into good grass though some of it is too stemmy for maximum performance in my view, but we will weigh them in a month or six weeks and see how they have performed.

One crop that has thrived in the rain is the docks – one particular field is a disgrace even though we sprayed it less than two years ago.

I had hoped to use the new clover-safe dock spray and was told none was available, but we will try again as they have to be controlled. I suspect we may be driven back to topping before they seed while rotating our silage ground, but that’s not an easy option.