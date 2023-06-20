With the turmoil in fertiliser markets and new moisture in the ground, this is the first time we will use protected urea for the second-cut silage.

The cut stubble has greened up well so I hope it will be as effective as the dependable CAN has been down through the years.

As usual this year, we have used no nitrogen on the grazing ground where we have always depended on slurry to kick off the spring growth and then let the clover take over. But we need some bulk for silage which we depend on the nitrogen for.

Our intention at this stage is still to try a red clover mixture in the early autumn.

We now have the bulk of the slurry out – we will keep the balance to go out on the tillage ground after the first of the grain is cut and the barley straw cleared.

Mind you, we still have the winter wheat straw stacked here from last year’s harvest and there seems to be a lot of untouched wheaten straw in the area. I would be interested to see the national output of mushroom compost given the cost of living and food inflation in the UK – our most important market for mushrooms.

Meanwhile, we are gearing up for our Bord Bia quality assurance inspection.

We have completed a detailed farm sustainability questionnaire as well as digging out the results of the last farm safety audit. So I hope we will have no great difficulty as little else has changed since the last inspection.

Cereals and oilseed rape

On the crop side, all the cereals and oilseed rape are fully treated and we can only wait for them to ripen. We have lined up our usual customer for the winter barley straw, though we haven’t agreed a price yet. I also need to line up our neighbour with a high rise sprayer so that we can start the desiccation of the oilseed rape when it is at that stage.

The only crop that will need attention is our late-sown beans. While the crop is now thick there are some weeds appearing despite the use of a pre-emerge immediately after sowing.

Cleavers in beans is the weed I most dread in a desiccated crop. It can wrap itself around the reel of the combine and bring everything to a standstill.

The stems have to be cut or pulled out, which is a nightmare of a job in the middle of trying to harvest a crop.