Last week, we sent the first few of the housed cattle to the factory. In reality, they were leftovers from the 2022 grazing season. Most of their colleagues had long gone and the delay showed in their ages which were 28 to 29 months, just scraping in under the 30-month deadline when we lose quality assurance and top-up payments.

At an average carcase weight of 316kg and an average killout of almost exactly 56%, their lifetime performance was mediocre. They graded mostly O+ with a fat score from 3- to 4- . What I want to find out from our various figures and weighings is how much of the gain has come from grass.