The quality assurance payment on cattle processed in Ireland has acted as a real incentive. Since the payment of 20c/kg on cattle meeting the age and conformation criteria was introduced, we have tried to ensure we qualified on as high a proportion of cattle as possible by having the facilities around the place in reasonable shape, as well as having the cattle meeting the specifications.

The existence of the scheme has encouraged us to improve the cattle chute and pens and the annual inspection has pinpointed areas we should try and improve, such as having a system to control rats and vermin. I was pleased to receive a recent note that said because of our record, the inspection would be moved from once a year to once every 18 months.