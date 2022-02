I never thought that events as far away as Ukraine and the Black Sea would affect my farming decisions but at the end of last week, we cleaned out the shed so that we could take a full 30t load of bulk fertiliser.

There have been rumblings of a possible shortage of supply and as we have agreed a price with my supplier, I took the view that it was better to have some ready for spreading in my yard rather than anxiously waiting when there is a real rush on.