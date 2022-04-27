Last week we completed what is normally the single most important task of the year — the submission of the Basic Farm Payment application. We are getting used to it at this stage, just as the present scheme comes to an end.

For this year we had everything pretty well ready, with all the acreages of the individual fields and plots as well as the individual crops sown. We already knew we were compliant with the three-crop rule as well as not having too high a proportion of the tillage ground in one crop.