With the fine weather forecast we took the decision to cut the strongest grass we had for hay. We could do with replenishing stocks as we got none made last year with the continuous broken conditions.
Despite the lack of a physical inspection for the beef quality assurance scheme, the photographic evidence of sheds, facilities, pages of records involving medicines and cattle movements were all accepted and we have now received notification that the farm qualifies for the beef quality assurance scheme for, I presume, the next 18 months.
