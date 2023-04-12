While ground conditions have improved, they are still a long way short of what we would expect in the second week of April. Nevertheless we have made some progress, but everything is determined by weather.

The store cattle are still grazing paddocks by day and back into the sheds for a silage/hay mix in the evening. We might as well be in dairying except for the profitability! We will finish closing up for first cut silage this week.

If we didn’t have silage left over, we would have no option but to spread the cattle out and sacrifice some or all of the first cut silage.

That would be a last resort. As it is we have a good supply of grass waiting to be grazed, so with any kind of normal conditions we should be able to maintain stock numbers and take a normal first cut. But it’s all much tighter than we had expected.

Tillage

On the tillage side, we now have the second split of nitrogen out on all the cereals, though some tramlines are much muckier and deeper than we have come to expect. Last week I mentioned I wanted to get the growth regulator out on the gluten free oats as soon as possible.

We were lucky that we got it done over the dry weekend, though the length of time it took us with our own 18 metre sprayer was far longer than it would have taken with a modern trailed 24 metre model that one of my neighbours has, but that’s a discussion for another day.

I was still relieved to have the job done. Looking up last year’s diary, I was happy to see that we had finished the first round of plant protection on 23 March, so we are still roughly parallel with last year.

We are not, however, parallel in price terms. At this stage, oilseed rape seems to have taken the most severe drop, but pretty well all cereals are back by around 35%, while fertilisers are at least double the pre-Ukrainian invasion price. This is turning out to be a dramatically different year to 2022.

Meanwhile we have lined up one of our neighbours to direct drill our long delayed beans on the first dry day. His machine has the capacity to sow to a shallow depth to get quicker emergence, so we will see how it goes.