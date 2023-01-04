Just before Christmas, the second payment of the Single Farm Payment safely arrived. A week or so later than normal, but the real significance was that it was the last payment reflecting the system that bore a direct relationship with farm output in the base years of 2000 to 2002. While the name may have changed to Basic Farm Payment, with an element of greening and some convergence, the new system starting this year is a fundamental change. At the Irish Farmers Journal/Department of Agriculture information meetings, we were promised an individual statement in February for our future payment entitlements - to say that we await that with interest is an understatement.

We have also received some of the protein aid payment for the beans or the straw incorporation scheme – which one I am not quite sure, as the normal postal notification has, I presume, been delayed in the Christmas post. But the vast bulk of the money due has arrived, maintaining the payment efficiency record of the Department.