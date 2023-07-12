After a long scheduled pre-harvest break, we returned home to a changed place. The parched dry look of late June has given way to a lush green.

The surest indicator that we had lots of rain in our absence was that the tank built to take the yard water runoff was completely full.

As I mentioned, we use it as a handy reservoir when we need extra water to agitate the slurry – it had been completely empty and normally we would have struggled to get water to dilute the slurry earmarked for the stubble after the harvest.

This year, it seems there will be no such problem.

The absolute priority now is to get the harvest saved in as good a condition as possible.

While I have seen the reports of winter barley cut in the south, ours is still some way off, not much but it’s not ready yet.

The wind and rain have caused some lodging in places, not a lot but enough to need some drying to allow harvesting.

While the barley may be coming in a little earlier than normal, the oilseed rape is definitely ahead of time.

The rape straw is already entered in the straw incorporation scheme

At the beginning of the week, a neighbour with a high-rise, self-propelled sprayer came over and applied Roundup and a pod sealer.

This is the earliest I can ever remember desiccating the OSR and I reckon, all going well, we should be cutting in less than three weeks.

The rape straw is already entered in the straw incorporation scheme so we will simply chop it with the combine when the time comes.

We have pretty well finished the cleaning up of the headlands of the gluten-free oats fields and the seed wheat, while the direct-drilled late-sown beans seem to have made spectacular progress in the damp weather.

My main worry is that they could get a severe outbreak of a fungal disease with a catastrophic effect on yield, so we will keep as close an eye as possible on them.

While the crop results are all in the future, reality is here on the cattle side.

The most recent load to go was at 20c/kg less than a few weeks ago.

As always in the cattle business once a decline starts at this time of the year, it is very hard to reverse it.

The question of course is how much more of a price drop is on the cards and when should we start replacing.

Some of the grass for the second-cut silage is already shot out even though the crop is light, but we will probably move within a week or 10 days if we want to have reasonable quality.