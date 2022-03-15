Last week, the firm I had ordered my fertiliser from rang to ask me to take it as soon as possible as if I didn’t, they couldn’t guarantee that they would be able to keep it in stock for me in the face of the intense demand.

I told them to deliver it whenever it suited them as I reckoned the minor inconvenience of moving the bulk rolled barley into a slightly less convenient shed, to leave the one able to cope with a fully-loaded tipping artic was worthwhile, given the peace of mind of having the fertiliser on site ready to use when needed.