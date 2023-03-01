The main drains in the fields earmarked for the beans have stopped flowing, which sends a message that water levels in the soil have dropped below “field capacity” and so it should be safe to work without danger of compaction damage.

With the beginning of March and continuing dry weather, we have little option but to begin serious spring work. Broadly it’s a mixture of sowing, fertiliser and slurry.

So we will make a start preparing for the beans. The intention is that we will plough, till and sow, leaving a little time in between the ploughing and sowing with the one pass to let some drying take place.

I still think it’s early for beans but it’s not often we get a spell of weather so favourable at this time of year. With all the herbicide spraying done for the moment it’s time to move on to getting the first split of nitrogen out on the oilseed rape and winter barley.

Protected urea

It will be the first time we are using protected urea – the product has sulphur incorporated in it. Up to now we have always used CAN as our source of nitrogen but I bought the protected urea last autumn.

It covers about half our nitrogen requirements for the year and I want to spread it soon in case it deteriorates in storage. I am assured it won’t, but it was so expensive I don’t want to take any more chances than we have to.

As it is I am conscious of the old view that urea is most suitable in cool moist weather and CAN better in dry conditions. In any event we will spread it as soon as we get around to it.

We are continuing to spread slurry on grassland that was grazed late and is still quite bare, and also as the young cattle graze out paddocks they get a light application.

Recovery

It’s noticeable with the cold weather (especially at night) that recovery after grazing is slow, while paddocks have greened up after slurry there is very little bulk of grass appearing.

As usual, I am not going to spread any nitrogen on the grazing ground – I presume that the clover will kick in once the weather gets milder. Meanwhile, I am looking on in horror as the international price of wheat and cereals continues to fall.

It’s now almost 20% behind the level of this time last year, and the gap looks as if it will get bigger as we remember how the prices rose quickly as the Russian invasion of Ukraine spooked the markets in the late spring of last year.

The problem is that input prices have not come back to pre-crisis levels in the same way that cereals have.