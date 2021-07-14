In this lull before the harvest and the autumn cattle purchasing, I am trying to come to terms with the future. I had expected that after the conclusion of the CAP talks, I would have a clear idea of what the shape of things to come would look like, but I am none the wiser as there is a lot of national discretion around the key issues.

The main money change is clearly going to be around the decline in the basic farm payment. The extra convergence deductions will reduce my payments up until 2030. I have no idea what the new environmental dimension will entail.