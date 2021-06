As the longest day draws to a close, the place is in a state of near suspension. On the tillage front, little more can be done in the run up to harvest except tedious jobs such as making sure there are no wild oats in the seed wheat and that the gluten-free oats are free of contamination.

We have strimmed the headland of the oats to get rid of any brome that was showing, but other than that, the crop looks clean and is standing well.