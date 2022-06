With July only a week away, we have to take a view on grass supplies for the rest of the season and it is clear that with the last spell of good growth, covers are too high in the paddocks we are turning cattle into.

The strong grass leads to lower intake and reduced mid-summer performance. To get back on top of things we have no option but to take some of the strongest paddocks out for hay and now is the time to do it once we see a few days of settled weather ahead.