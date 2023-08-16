It wasn’t that long ago that we could count on not beginning the winter barley until the Galway races were over – in other words at the start of August with the winter wheat expected to begin around the very end of August or early September.

Now this year it’s all wrapped up by Saturday 12 August. A few dry days in the middle of last week let us get the 2023 wheat harvest finished. We started just as the special contractors hired to do the gluten free oats pulled out.

In fact, it was a pretty trouble-free wheat harvest and the small percentage that was lodged was picked up well with judicious use of the reel.

I was nervous of the lodged material on the unrolled ground but it was fine, helped by a weed control programme that worked well.

At this stage, the wheat moistures were around 17% and we seem to have averaged around 4.5t/acre with each of the two varieties we grew, but I will get the final details over the next few days.

The next job is to get the wheaten straw, none of which we chopped, baled for the mushroom trade as quickly as possible.

Mention of chopping reminds me that I had hoped to swap some of the winter barley that I chopped for the lower paying oilseed rape straw under the straw incorporation scheme.

However, while there is some new flexibility because of bad weather and ground conditions, it doesn’t extend to actual plot swapping and amending the whole basic payment application.

Relieved

Nevertheless I am hugely relieved to have the bulk of our harvest finished. We now have only the beans to do which are about a month away I reckon, and so far the only disappointing crop has been the Clearfield variety of oilseed rape that I used. I am now trying to figure out where we go with oilseed rape in the future and what happened the crop this year.

This week the aim is to get the second cut silage made. I would hope to get a reasonable wilt and then ensile it in the pit and, having gone to the expense of putting in effluent channels and a collecting tank, we should be alright. I must admit I dislike making baled silage.

We have already sent a few artics of feed wheat over to our usual neighbour who swaps it for rolled barley for the cattle. But judging by the grass supply, I would expect, given normal weather, that we are a long way from even thinking about housing cattle. I have never seen such grass growth in what should still be high summer.