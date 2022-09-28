Even though it’s not yet October, the place already has a wintery feel about it. Cattle are getting through closed-up grass quickly and the high sugars of spring and early summer are clearly missing. We have separated out the most forward cattle and put them in a big paddock near the yard.

We give them a little silage and 1kg of meal in the shed each morning. I cannot believe how they queue up in the morning to be let in on the slats. Once they finish what we have given out with the diet feeder, they happily go back out and graze.