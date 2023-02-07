Owen Hester; Kirree Kermode, judge; Maria Hester; Paul Sykes ILCS; Michael and Ann Hester; with AIB National Livestock Show Tullamore champion Meelickaduff Honda and her bull calf Meelickaduff Massey at foot in August 2017. \ Alfie Shaw

Owen Hester and his family farm 80 acres of owned and rented land in Meelickaduff, 2km outside Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

The farm comprises pedigree Limousin cattle, commercial suckler cows and a small flock of Lanark ewes. The suckler herd is mainly made up of Limousin-cross Belgian Blue cows with cow numbers usually kept around 20 in total.

The Hester family generally sell their commercial weanlings in the local mart in Castlerea and pedigree bulls are either sold on farm or at society sales, typically in Roscrea, Athenry or Roscommon.

The Hesters’ pedigree herd was established in 2000, the year Owen was born. They operate under the herd prefix, Meelickaduff Limousins.

Owen Hester with Meelickaduff Honda, overall Limousin champion at Strokestown Show in 2016.

We asked Owen why they chose Limousin and why they stuck with Limousin cattle throughout the years and he said: “Well, they are a hugely versatile breed. Commercial Limousin-cross cows are the backbone of the suckler herd in this country.

“They offer ease of calving, plenty of milk, high fertility and excellent carcase conformation. It’s easy to see it at any mart across the country, the top sellers always have Limousin in them somewhere.

“For me, an ideal female would be something like the traditional French Limousin. One with a lot of power and length that’s good and square on top and behind with a good bag of milk.

“I see heifers being shown and sold all over the country that you could honestly nearly mistake for bulls – pure muscle machines and no size or length to them with big rear ends. They’re the type of cattle we all love looking at and arguably they sell better, but I feel it’s going away from what the Limousin breed is really about. When you go for muscle, you lose milk and easy calving and these are the main traits of the Limousin breed and what farmers across the country associate with the breed.

Owen’s sister, Maria, also had a few pedigree cows and was making some money from them while Owen’s first pedigree animal came in the form of an embryo that he purchased from Clare breeder, Donal Moloney.

Maria and Owen Hester, with Meelickaduff Massey which sold to Dunmasc Genetics in 2018. \ Alfie Shaw

The embryo was implanted into a Limousin- cross Aberdeen Angus heifer and she carried a heifer calf sired by Wilodge Vantastic out of a French dam called Étole. It was quite an investment at the time for a 12-year-old but it proved to be a wise one. The heifer calved on 16 December 2012, and a star was born – Meelickaduff Honda.

“Even though from a very young age I was surrounded by animals of all sorts, my interest in cattle wasn’t sparked until that December day in 2012.

“Honda went on to develop into a nice calf and we decided to show her in the summer of 2013. But there was one slight problem. Both myself and Honda were novices in the show ring and our first outing was the spring show held in the racecourse in Ballinrobe.

“Later in the summer of 2013, we had success at the club calf finals in Elphin where Honda received the Michael Dale Perpetual Cup for champion calf and went on to get champion Limousin of the show – a first for both of us. That was really the start of it for me. The show bug had well and truly bitten and I’ve been hooked since.”

It was around this time that Owen became involved in the Irish Limousin Cattle Society Young Members Association (YMA).

“It was through my participation in the YMA workshops at club and national level that I developed my showing skills. I truly am indebted to the many mentors, judges and breeders that have given their time along with imparting their vast knowledge to me that I got to where I was.

“When I get home again I hope to be involved in the YMA to pass on the baton to the next generation of young breeders.”

Owen represented the Irish Limousin YMA team on two occasions, first in 2015 at the English Winter Fair in Stafford where Team Ireland was crowned champions at the Anglo Irish YMA finals and in 2016 when they were crowned champions at the Anglo Irish finals which were held as part of the International Limousin Congress in Kilkenny.

Honda

“To me, Honda is the animal a breeder dreams about breeding – she is that once-in-a-lifetime animal,” explained Owen.

“She has travelled the length and breadth of the country competing at summer shows and some of my proudest and happiest moments have been with Honda by my side.

“I have learnt so much working alongside her and little did I think in a few short years we would achieve the ultimate dream – winning the prestigious National Limousin Show in Tullamore at just 17 years old. That was such a proud day for us as a family and she will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

Honda was crowned senior female of the year and received the RDS champion of champions award for the second year in row in 2017.

Honda’s first two sons, Meelickaduff Lamborghini and Meelickaduff Massey were purchased for AI by Dunmasc Genetics.

Owen and Maria Hester with Meelickaduff Scinderella, the overall champion at Mountbellew Show in 2022.

Unusually enough, she always naturally produced bull calves, so luckily the Hesters had chosen to flush her which led to her three daughters, New Zealand, Pink Gin, and Touch of Class.

New Zealand’s first calf Scinderella had a successful show season in 2022 including winning the northwest club calf finals. Owen added: “It’s great to see her following in Honda’s footsteps.”

He said: “While I have won plenty of competitions I have lost as many more over the years, but without doubt the best thing to come away from them has definitely been the lifelong friendships I’ve made up and down the country.”

From a young age, Owen loved machinery and tractors and his passion has continued to grow stronger over the years.

Owen has proven to be quite the young entrepreneur, and ran a successful agricultural contracting business trading under Owen Hester Agri, which he started at the age of 16 before he headed on his travels.

“The contracting work is very hard at times. There were lots of long hours and plenty of headaches with it but I enjoyed it for the most part. It was nice being my own boss but it was getting to the stage where it was either commit to it fully or cut back and I decided to cut back as I had always planned on going to Australia.”

Like many young people, Owen had no idea what he wanted to do in terms of college after his Leaving Cert, so he and some friends packed their bags and hopped on a plane to New Zealand for the silage and maize harvest.

“I spent six months out there on the North Island with RK Flint Contracting and got to drive the sort of machinery you would never even see at home. I made friends for life out there that I still talk to regularly.

“It was a great experience and I hope to get over there again for a holiday,” Owen said.

It’s all I’ve ever known growing up – it really is a way of life

“In late 2019, I got offered a job working in a tunnel… in Mumbai! I was a bit apprehensive about moving there on my own and had no idea what to expect and it’s probably just as well I didn’t!

“The first month out there was the hardest one I’ve ever put down. From the language barrier, the completely different work environment, the heat and the strange food – not to mention leaving a town with 2,000 people and arriving in a city with 20m people – India was definitely an eye-opener to say the least.”

Owen returned from Mumbai at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and started college in Pallaskenry Agricultural College doing a two-year level 6 course in agri mechanisation.

Owen said: “I always had a keen interest in machinery, so I thought the course would suit me well and I would get my Green Cert for the farming with it too. I was delighted I went back to college although it was tough going back to a classroom after working full time for over two years.”

Owen finished his studies in Pallaskenry last May and it wasn’t long before he went on to pursue his next dream – Australia. In October 2022, he hopped on a plane to Sydney where he is currently working, plant fitting on tunnelling equipment. “I’m absolutely loving it so far,” he said.

It is clear that farming means a great deal to Owen. “It’s all I’ve ever known growing up – it really is a way of life. It’s only when you come to a city like Sydney that you realise how lucky you are to have grown up on a family farm.”

Return home

“Being away from it now is very tough but I think this will be the end of my travelling. When I go home now, it’ll be for good. Looking back I don’t regret any of my travelling and hopefully I’ll be able to say the same about Australia.”

Owen hopes to return from the big city lights of Sydney to the family farm in Castlerea but he knows all is in good hands with his father Michael, mother Ann and sister Maria holding the fort while he’s away.