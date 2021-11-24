Dr John Gilliland (centre) with Professor Geoff McMullan (left), Head of the School of Biological Sciences, Queen's University and Professor Nigel Scollan, Director of the Institute for Global Food Security, Queen's University

Congratulations to former Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president Dr John Gilliland who has been appointed as honorary Professor of Practice within the School of Biological Sciences at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB).

It is the latest accolade for the Devenish nutrition director, who in 2008 received an honorary degree of doctor of science from the University of Ulster for services to farming and renewable energy.

In his new role with QUB, John will deliver lectures to students in agriculture, sustainability, environment, climate change and land use, as well as continuing to take part in research. There is no better man, I reckon.

