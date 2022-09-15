The National Ploughing Association (NPA) is hoping there will be droves of people ready to enjoy the National Ploughing Championships when the gates open in Ratheniska, Co Laois, on Tuesday morning.

The association’s president, James Sutton, says that while they are “nervous because you don’t know what’s around the corner”, there is a “great bit of excitement” ahead of the three-day event.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Sutton, who has been NPA president since 2015, said the final days of preparation are “all systems go” in a bid to create “something for everyone”. He described how site manager Tom Kelly has been working with a crew of 40 since July, when the trackways were laid, at a cost of approximately €1m.

Sutton said there will be 400 volunteers on site between ploughing judges and stewards on each of the three days of the event, adding that they will work with a large team of gardaí and the local county council.

Highlights

Asked what will be different at the Ploughing this year, the NPA president highlighted a new Government village “which we haven’t had before”. He said all Government departments, including those who have “supported the event over many years,” will be present in this village.

He said there will also be a new “agri-tech pavilion” to showcase the innovation under way throughout the agricultural sector to reduce emissions and improve sustainability. Sutton said this pavilion will be in addition to Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena.

The NPA president suggested the technology demonstrated here will help address the “elephant in the room” at this year’s event – the requirement for the farm sector to reduce its agricultural emissions.

He said agriculture’s “carbon footprint is going to be a big topic of debate” in Ratheniska and that there will be a lot of exhibitors “looking at solar panels and recycling”.

However, ultimately, he said machinery exhibitors remain “at the core of the exhibition for us.”

Educational

Sutton said there will again be an “educational aspect” to the Ploughing for students, non-farmers and farmers alike. He said there is “something there for all the family”, whether it be the cookery demonstrations, a fashion show or trade stands.

He added that while “COVID-19 hasn’t gone away” the NPA is “going to do our very best” to “welcome the crowds with open arms.”

On potential locations for next year’s Ploughing, Sutton said Ratheniska has worked well in the past and that due to the investment already made at the site, it would be considered again for next year. However, he said the NPA will also “see what other sites come up.”