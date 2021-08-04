Horsch is expanding its direct drill range with the Avatar M line which is available in up to 18m working widths.

Horsch is expanding its direct drill range with the new Avatar M line.

The line is based on a new central-frame concept for the seed wagons to create different options for hopper partitions and hopper systems.

Previously, the Avatar direct drills were available in working widths up to 12m, while now the new line will include working widths of up to 18m.

Horsch is using its proven SingleDisc seed coulters.

The Avatar 18 M is fitted with a triple-tank system with three separate chambers. The division of the three hoppers in 2,000l, 5,300l and 5,300l allow for metering up to three components separately and precisely. These can be placed simultaneously by the proven SingleDisc seed coulters.

New options

Using the optional weighing system, the driver can see from the cab how much is in each hopper.

The Avatar 18 M is fitted with a triple-tank system with three separate chambers.

Large chassis tyres are fitted minimise the pressure on the soil. Horsch say the SingleDisc seed coulters can be adapted individually to different conditions and provide precise seed placement.

The line is equipped with a WorkLight Pro LED headlight system to help operators to see the seed coulters in the dark. A half-width shut-off is standard, while optional pushed trash wheels are available to remove organic residues from the seed horizon.