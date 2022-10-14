Horsch is adding 8m, 9m and 10m working width models to its Avatar SD range of direct drills. The new models feature the same 25cm row spacing and specifications of the larger 12m Avatar 12.25 SD model, which was launched last year.

The new models are the Avatar 8.25 SD, Avatar 9.25 SD and Avatar 10.25 SD. The 3m to 8m Avatar SD models are also available with 16.7cm row spacing, with the 8m available in both.

The new models feature a triple tank system with a capacity of 6,400l. The triple tank offers a 60:10:30 split in capacity, while a double-tank option with a 60:40 split is also available. Specifying the MiniDrill allows up to four components to be applied via the SingleDisc seed coulter, providing flexibility when drilling and reducing the number of filling stops required.

As an option, Horsch says that trash wheels can be mounted in front of the SingleDisc seed coulters, which are designed to remove organic matter, as well as stones and clods, from the row. The settings can be adjusted infinitely to the soil conditions from a hydraulic cylinder. The manufacturer notes that in situations of high organic matter, the trash wheels significantly reduce the ‘hair pinning’ effect, where the disc coulter could press harvest residues into the seed furrow. This effect can lead to insufficient grain and soil contact.

“The 25cm row spacing is proving popular with the very successful 12m model. Customers are reporting little to no detriment in yield in most crops, particularly in winter crops, yet lower input costs. The new models offer these benefits to customers wanting a smaller working width,” highlights Stephen Burcham from Horsch UK.