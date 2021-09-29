Horsch has taken the wraps off the Leeb CS, its first mounted sprayer which is being launched with three different tank sizes – 1,400l, 1,800l and 2,200l.

Horsch is an established manufacturer of high-end sprayers. Up to now, the German manufacturer has only offered trailed and self-propelled versions of its sprayers. However, the firm has now just launched its first mounted sprayer.

The sprayer is being labelled as the Leeb CS (Compact Sprayer). The new CS models are being launched with three different tank sizes – 1,400l, 1,800l and 2,200l – while the manufacturer has said an additional front-mounted tank will also soon be offered.

Booms

Available in boom widths from 18m up to 30m, the booms will feature a 25cm nozzle layout. Horsch has said that although the mounted sprayer is new to its portfolio, it will rely on its proven technology on its existing models.

This includes its active boom control system, continuous internal cleaning system and induction tank. The sprayer will also feature hydraulically driven pumps and the same user interface as that used on the Leeb LT/GS.

The machines are expected to arrive into Ireland in the middle of 2022.