Whether locating the current position of the machine in the field or controlling a seed drill with an app, this can be carried out through the new portal.

German equipment manufacturer Horsch has just launched a system that aims to streamline the exchange of data between machine and customer, as well as to link the customer, dealer and Horsch in a better way.

Whether identifying the current position of the machine in the field or controlling a seed drill with an app, this can be carried out through the new portal.

The manufacturer says HorschConnect focuses on the benefits of connectivity and digitalisation. It includes the increasing digitalisation of its machines, using apps like MobileControl to control the machine via a smartphone or the HorschConnect Telematics Portal to record telemetry data. The system helps optimise the flow of information to ensure customers are better informed.

Using the system, farmers can see their machine information, such as operational speed or the application rate.

Using the system, farmers can see their machine information, such as operational speed or the application rate. Instructions can be sent to the machine to optimise working processes and increase efficiency. Remote diagnostics of machine information and error messages allow for a proactive and targeted service.

The system means its now possible to calibrate a machine quickly and intuitively via the app, with all product information to hand. Using an integrated WLAN and GPS modem, the SmartCan hardware solution connects the machine to the internet or a smartphone.

Horsch says an integrated memory card guarantees additional data backup if there is no mobile network coverage.

HorschConnect is now available across the full Horsch seed drill and sprayer ranges, with the company saying the system will be compatible with other external control systems and telemetry in the future.