This new report by Teagasc doesn’t make for easy reading. Clearly aimed at scientists, the report goes into great detail about the results of various scenarios on water quality and dairy farm profitability.

The report looks at the impact on profitability for a 100 acre dairy farm if the stocking rate falls from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha.

At 250kg N/ha, the farm could carry 110 cows and make a profit of €973 per acre at a milk price of 33.6c/l. At 220kg N/ha, the same farm could only carry 97 cows and make a profit of €822/acre at the same milk price – a 16% drop in profit.

Most will agree that if that is the cost of fixing Ireland’s water quality, then so be it. However, the report says that’s not the case and that other measures which have already been agreed are many times more beneficial at reducing leaching compared to reducing stocking rate.

The impact on farm profitability of these other measures is also a fraction of that of reducing stocking rate.

Furthermore, the report states that reducing stocking rate risks making water quality worse if farmers respond to having less cows by increasing milk yield per cow by bringing in extra feed onto the farm.