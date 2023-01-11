Some people in the agricultural industry may have thought the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) should have been “shot for treason” when it announced that beef burgers tested positive for horsemeat, Professor Paddy Wall has said.

Wall is a Professor of Public Health at UCD and a former CEO of the FSAI.

The FSAI, he said, was fully aware of the consequences of the findings for the Irish beef industry, but as it is a consumer protection agency there was never any hesitation in going public once it knew the testing results were robust.

“This was perceived as a spectacular own goal which undermined a lot of the good work of Bord Bia marketing us as the little green isle, the back garden of Europe with no heavy industry, a source of excellence of pure unadulterated food,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal this week.

However, he argued that the own goal was scored by the industry itself.

“A brand is as secure as the standards of its weakest supplier and when you source cheaper and cheaper ingredients, there is a possibility you may eventually run into trouble,” Wall said.

The initial reaction from the FSAI was that its horsemeat findings might have been cross contamination or a lab error until the results were repeated and found to be true, he said.

When carried out again, the high level of contamination with horsemeat was revealed, Wall said.

On a global level, Wall maintained that it was only in certain countries that people got really upset.

“The horse is considered a companion animal in the UK and the perception was we were eating the kid’s pony.

“In countries where they eat horsemeat there was not the same furore,” he said.

Supermarkets

He argued that the supermarkets must take some of the blame.

“If you are selling five burgers for a euro, is there a risk people in the supply chain may cheat if they are to survive?” he said.

There is nothing wrong with horsemeat, if it is processed in the approved facilities and labelled as such, Wall has said.

“With food security a major issue in many countries, one would question the morality of destroying good protein.” he said.