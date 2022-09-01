I see a rural GAA club in Meath is running a fundraiser with a difference. Skryne GFC, a club which has produced the likes of Colm O’Rourke and Trevor Giles, has some rather interesting prizes in its ‘Horsepower Superdraw’.
First prize is a brand new John Deere 6120M with front loader, or €100,000 in cash. In keeping with the country theme, second prize is a horse – that is, a racehorse in training for a season with local trainer Gavin Cromwell, or €10,000 in cash. Funds raised go to club underage development and some important charities. For tickets, visit skrynegfc.ie/horsepower-draw.
SHARING OPTIONS: