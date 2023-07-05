The Farmdroid FD20 utilizes RTK GPS, navigation and guidance systems for accurate positioning of seed and weeding operation.

IAM Agricultural Machinery, demonstrated the Farmdroid FD20 seed and weed robot. The FD20 is a solar-powered, self-sufficient, GPS-controlled robot capable of seeding and subsequently weeding as the placement of every seed is recorded using RTK GPS signal.

As plant positioning is known, camera identifications systems are therefore not needed. When set up to seed, it is capable of sowing vegetables, row crops and small grains at a speed of up to 6ha/day.

Once complete, the hitch tools are swapped from seeding to weeding in minutes. The unit then weeds mechanically using the fixed wire type tine hoes for inter-row and solenoid activated blades for intra-row weeding. All process parameters can be adjusted through the on-board terminal or via the phone app.

The FD20 is equipped with a battery capable of 18 to 24 hours’ work and can charge on the go.

Four-, six- and eight-row planting is possible with spacings ranging from 25cm to 75cm.

