The Ferrari Remoweed uses a vision system to detect both plants and weeds.

Brophy Produce based in Naas, Co Kildare demonstrated the Italian-built Ferrari Remoweed automatic three-point linkage mounted weeder. It is designed for inter-row and intra-row weeding in single passes, avoiding having to go through the same area several times to complete the job. Minimum inter-row spacing is 25cm, while minimum in-row spacing is 4cm.

It is available in three-point linkage and self-propelled form (Scorpion) and is suited for vegetables such as salads, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and other plants similar in shape.

The Remoweed features an automatically calibrating vision system and a hydraulic side shift function. All working parameters are set via a touchscreen in cab terminal. Both weeds and plants are detected via an infrared optical bar. Once detected, the hydraulically operated hoes weed between the plant rows.