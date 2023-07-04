Hoes can be guided by the tractor driver, by a second operator on a seat behind the hoe or by the high-speed camera guidance system.

The Robocrop inter-row cultivator utilises a crop-imaging system whereby images are analysed at a rate of 30 frames/second, with the direction of the hoe adjusted via a hydraulic side shift.

It says that forward speeds of up to 12km/h are common and higher speeds have been successfully employed. Special pressure rams keep the soil engaging components in work.

Garford offers inter-row cultivators from one row up to 18m with hydraulic folding frames and up to 24m trailed machines with a wide range of shares available.

