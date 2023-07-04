Pöttinger demonstrated its Rotocare V6600 6.6m rotary hoe. The Rotocare is a versatile machine for applications including shallow stubble cultivations, fertiliser incorporation and grassland aeration, as well as mechanical weed control. It can work in a range of crops from cereals to row-crops and vegetables.

The Rotocare comprises 18mm wide self-sharpening spoon points, mounted in a 540mm diameter circular star. Each star has a row spacing of 89mm and is individually mounted to ensure optimal ground tracking.

Up to 20kg downwards force per star is possible, with intensity and ground pressure adjustable via the tractor’s toplink. Forward driving speed also influences intensity. An optimal working angle protects the crop but pulls out fine weeds. Three models are available – 6.6m, 8m and 12.4m.