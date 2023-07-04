The parallel steering frame (EC Steer) can be used to convert any brand of hoe, to joystick or camera-guided steering.

Since Lemken purchased Steketee several years ago, the Dutch manufacturer of mechanical weeding options, it has been putting a big push on its portfolio. At the event, the German manufacturer demonstrated its EC-Weeder.

The EC-Weeder is suitable for all crops seeded in rows and can be configured with a host of shares/tools. Specification includes individually adapted row widths from 15cm to 150cm, individually adapted working widths up to 17m and a 70cm passage height.

At the front of the unit is a parallel steering frame known as EC Steer.

This can be used to convert any brand of hoe, to joystick or camera-guided steering through mounting between the tractor and implement.

It gives farmers the option of upgrading existing hoes without having to buy a new machine. The machine is controlled using a joystick or camera steering system.