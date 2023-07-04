All the way from Holland, Treffler offers a range of precision tine harrows for mechanical weeding purposes. It demonstrated a 9m precision tine harrow. It works by following the ground’s contours, lightly harrowing the surface to rip out/cover over small weeds without harming the vegetable, cereals or flowers plants.

Tine pressure is mechanically adjustable as standard while there is a hydraulic option available.

Depending on the chosen spring type, individual tine pressures can range from 100g to 5kg. Automatic working depth regulation is also optional.

A 105-degree or 120-degree spring steel tine with or without carbide tips is available, depending on the application.

Support wheels help maintain an even working depth and provide working depth/track width adjustment. The precision harrow can be used from pre emergence until 1ft high. Working widths range from 0.8m to 29.2m.