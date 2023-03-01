Irish cucumbers won't be ready for another four weeks due to high gas prices.

“Absolutely horrendous” input cost inflation will threaten fruit and vegetable supply, says Wexford tomato grower Matt Wallace.

The horticulture farmer’s packaging costs are up 35% since 2021 and there were months recently where his gas costs were seven times higher than normal.

“My electricity costs have tripled in the last two years. It started before the Ukrainian war, back in 2021.

“The availability of labour is another one. The workers aren’t there and even if you can get them, you can’t get accommodation for them. There’s lots of issues that we shouldn’t be worrying about,” Wallace said.

The Wexford farmer said a reopening of the Horticulture Exceptional Payment Scheme (HEPS) is “badly needed”.

Launched by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in 2022, the scheme provided payments up to €100,000 per grower. However, farmers say they have not been told if it’ll be continued in 2023.

The calls for funding support come as tomatoes and cucumbers remained in short supply on supermarket shelves this week. The shortage, that has exacerbated in Britain, has led to crisis talks between retailers and senior members of the UK cabinet.

Dublin cucumber producer Shane Halpin says similar Government intervention will be required here. He explained how this time of year is traditionally a “crunch point” which marks the transition of supply from mainly imported cucumbers and tomatoes to Irish-grown crops.

Supplies from Spain, Italy and Morocco have been hit by severe January frost and Irish supplies won’t be sufficient to fill the gap for several weeks.

“We could have more horticulture but people are leaving the sector.

“The latest situation shows how volatile the sector is. It needs to be supported. Our supply chain is on a knife edge,” Halpin said.

